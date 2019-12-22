Veteran actor and author, Samuel Akinpelu, aka Alabi Yellow, has passed on.

Akinpelu, known for his caustic tongue in movies, was believed to have died earlier today in his home in Ikorodu, Lagos.

It should be recalled that the actor had been afflicted with a stroke in March shortly after the demise of his wife.

NAF Command graduates 13 combat pilots

However, the actor had got a lifeline of N10m from a popular philanthropist, Reverend Esther Ajayi, popularly known as Iya Adura, back in April, and many had thought he was on the path to recovery.

Details Later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

