After months of foot-dragging, cold war and legal gymnastics, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu sanusi 11 has confirmed his acceptance of his appointment as chairman of the Kano state council of chiefs set up by the state government.

By this, the traditional ruler has equally submitted to the fact that four new emirates as created by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje now exist side by side his Kano Emirate.

Following the creation of the four new emirates by the governor May this year, legal battles and controversies had ensued to the extent that a high court later sacked the new emirs.

The state executive council later submitted an executive bill empowering the governor to regulate the state’s traditional institutions that also gave powers to the governor to appoint as well as sack any emir that breached administrative regulations as spelt out in the bill which was promptly approved by the state assembly and accented to by the governor.

Another attempt to scuttle the move was finally crushed Wednesday this week when a High Court declined to grant an extension on an interim order barring the governor from ‘interfering’ with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers.

In a suit, No K/197/2019, counsel to the king makers prayed the court to extend the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

But ruling on the matter, Justice A. T. Badamasi declined to extend the interim order which by implication empowers the Governor Ganduje to effectively exercise all the powers vested on him under the new ‘Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019 which also include the powers to dethrone any emir found violating any of the provisions of the law.

However, in a letter dated 19th December, 2019, and signed on behalf of the Kano Emirate Council by the Acting Secretary of the Emirate, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, Emir Sanusi accepted his appointment as chairman of the state’s Council of Chiefs.

” Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano state Council of Chiefs,” the letter stated.

“His Highness accepted the appointment. In doing so, his Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency the Governor”

“For clarity, this directive may include appointment of other members of the council, appointment of staff of the council, provision of accommodation for the secretariat and other logistics, to make the council operational,” it concluded among other things.Attachments area



