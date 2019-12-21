The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that the Senator from the Southeast, Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died recently was a perfect gentleman, huge loss to the nation.

Oshiomholed speaking during his condolence visit on the family of the deceased in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said; “I recently congratulated him on his recent victory at the court and he is the most senior ranking APC senator from the South East.

Everybody that had met him, said he is cool headed, straight forward, he accepted things as they came. He is not one of those who says today or never. So the entire members of the NWC who have interacted with him, we were all shocked and devastated.



“There are no appropriate words for one to express the grief, the pain over this irreparable loss. But because we are believers, we have to just accept that this is God’s will. As Christians we are told that we should not mourn like unbelievers. We cannot question God. We pray God Almighty to grant him eternal rest in heaven’’.



Oshiomhole also said that, “From the first day I went to receive him into the party till now we have had very very useful contact; he is one that takes life very easy. So, I ask you to take solace in the fact that he has left behind a good name.

He is a perfect gentleman. It is a huge loss to our country and our party because we need not just Senators, we need responsible, focused and principled lawmakers that will put the country over and above their personal interests and those are the core values Uwajumogu represented.



“And we as members of the APC are all very proud of him. We will want to be part of the arrangement to pay final respects, he was truly a very prominent, reliable member of our political family. On behalf of the APC, I convey to you our condolences. May God console you and the children”, he said.

Nnaemeka Uwajumogu, the deceased brother, expressed gratitude to the APC chairman for the visit, regretting the Senator’s death was devastating to the family.



“We thank you for all the support that you have given to our brother. It is a big loss and to the entire I know he will always be in our mind. He is loved by so many people and I know he will not be forgotten. For God to allow this he will also give us the strength and the grace to carry on. He was known for his gentility, he stated.

He was accompanied by the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Barr. Emma Ibediro and the governorship candidate of the APC in Imo State in the last general elections, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

