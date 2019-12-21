Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has told All Progressives Congress (APC) governors that “there are still challenges ahead,”.

Buhari made this known congratulatory message to APC governor on their Supreme Court victories.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday he said the President was ‘pleased and proud the successfully legal battles.

The President said: ”I am pleased and proud that you have successfully concluded your legal battles.

” It is the time to concentrate fully on fulfilling your campaign promises after the distractions caused by the litigations.

”One of the great things about democracy is that it gives us avenues for redress through the courts.

“I am pleased that you used this opportunity to defend your mandates.”

He, however, advised the governors not to see their challengers as enemies because they were exercising their democratic rights by going to the courts to seek redress.

President Buhari then reminded the APC governors that “there are still challenges ahead,”.

He noted that with the legal battle now over, ”it is my hope that you won’t rest on your oars. You should work ever harder to deliver good governance in the next remaining four years of your tenure.

”I wish you God’s guidance, more wisdom and good health in the performance of your exalted responsibilities,” he said.(NAN)

