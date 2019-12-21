Former Minister of Aviation and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma should talk now before it is too late.

Danjuma said has said that “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. and that Nigeria was “in a big hole.”

Danjuma said these at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Thursday.

He said: ‘In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.

‘If you want details, I will give it to you privately.

‘We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.

“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”

But Fani-Kayode in an article called on Danjuma to give details of whatever he knows about Nigeria before it is too late.

He said: “Would someone please tell Gen. T.Y. Danjuma that if he wants to talk he should talk!

“Nigerians have already lost their sleep! We are already a vassal state being run by crude barbarians and we have nothing to lose.

“He should talk now before it is too late or forever hold his peace!”

Read full article below

I am not a Yoruba but an Anago. I am a proud son of Oduduwa. I appreciate General T.Y. Danjuma’s contribution but he is wrong about one thing: not all the Anagos and sons and daughters of Oduduwa have “lost their voices”.



When he joined forces with others to bring the plague called Buhari to power we warned them that it was a grievous error and that they should back Jonathan instead. They refused to listen and instead stood with Buhari. Ever since Buhari came to power with their support in 2015 some of us from the south west have been fighting him and speaking out against him openly and fearlessly.

I have done so at great cost to myself and so have Baba Ayo Adebanjo, Ayo Fayose, Gani Adams, Gboyega Adejumo, Deji Adeyanju, Yinka Odumakin, Dino Melaye, Baba Fasoranti, Akin Osuntokun, Bishop David Oyedepo, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Segun Mimiko, Seyi Makinde, Babatunde Gbadamosi, Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group, OPC, President Olusegun Obasanjo and lately Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana, Tunde Bakare, Professor Wole Soyinka and so many others.

I agree that there are some traitors like … others in our midst but they are a decreasing minority who are bound up and lost in their own slavish servitude, inexplicable greed, grave delusions and morbid fears.

To them Buhari is a God but to us he is nothing but a tin pot dictator with feet of clay. To them the Fulani are to be worshipped and were born to rule but to us they are no better than any other ethnic nationality in Nigeria and we did not come into the world to be their slaves.

For the last 5 years many of us have been as constant as the northern star, have refused to collaborate and have never lost our voices.

As a matter of fact instead of losing our voices we actually found them and rose to the challenge despite the grave risks and challenges we are facing.

Despite those risks and challenges we remain committed to standing against Buhari even at great risk to ourselves and our families and many of us have been persecuted ruthlessly for doing so.

Unlike others some of us did not have a hand in bringing the … called Buhari to power and we did not support him in 2015 or 2019. As a matter of fact the Anagos and sons and daughters of Oduduwa gave Jonathan and Atiku more votes in 2015 and 2019 respectively than Danjuma’s Middle Belt, the South South or the South East. Go and check out the figures.

Again more leaders in the South West, South East and South South have spoken and fought against Buhari than any Middle Belter or northerner since 2015. Gallant and strong men and women like Nnamdi Kanu, Tony Nnandi, Asari Dokubo, Shola Salako, Deji Osibogun, George Akinola and others stand out.

Apart from that there are millions in the South West who have spoken out and suffered for this noble cause of opposing tyranny and I, as an Anago and a son of Oduduwa, am very proud of that.

I say again, we never lost our voices but rather we found them and we will continue to fight and speak against Buhari until he leaves office or until we die.

Permit me to conclude with the following:

Would someone please tell General T.Y. Danjuma that if he wants to talk he should talk! He should not do so in private, but he should do so openly and publicly. Nigerians have already lost their sleep!

We are already a vassal state being run by crude barbarians and we have nothing more to lose. He should talk now before it is too late or forever hold his peace!

