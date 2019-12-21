The continued detention of the Mr Omoyele Sowore convener of the RevolutionNow protest and his arrest at courtroom has attracted the concern of six United State senators.

Sowore and Bakare

The US lawmakers in a letter written to Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami requested that he takes immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Mr Omoyele Sowore while he is held in government custody; work to facilitate speedy and fair resolution to the circumstances of his re-detention; and ensure he receives a legally sound and credible trial’

The six United States lawmakers are Robert Menendez (senator), Charles Schumer (senator), Cory Booker (senator), Christopher Coons (senator), Bill Pascrell (congressman) and John Gotheirmer (congressman) have

Their letter reads: “Disturbing videos of the melee in court are circulating, which appear to show armed agents in court and Mr Sowore being placed in choke hold after which he was re-detained by DSS, though no new charges have since been filed to justify this re-detention.

“We understand that his case has since been placed within your purview.

“We are pleased to stand alongside Nigeria as a democratic country.

“As the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria has an opportunity and responsibility to serve as model for following the established rule of law under its own constitution.

“And as with all advanced democracies, this includes the lawful application of prosecutorial powers and actions as well as ultimate compliance with judicial rulings. In the case of Mr Sowore, this does not appear to have happened.”

“ freedom of expressions and political affiliation without fear of government reprisal and harassment, particularly for opposing or dissenting voices.”

“Mr Attorney General, we request that you take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Mr Sowore while he is held in government custody; work to facilitate speedy and fair resolution to the circumstances of his re-detention; and ensure he receives a legally sound and credible trial.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) had said the circulation of a video on attempt to rearrest Omoyele Sowore in a courtroom was a mischief.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the DSS Public Relations’ Officer (PRO) said the video was meant to serve as propaganda to bring the service to disrepute.

He said the statement was in response to the serial misinformation being circulated in the media on the involvement of the service in the incident that occurred on Dec. 6 at the Federal High Court.

Afunanya said Mr Femi Falana, SAN, Counsel to Sowore had during the court proceeding informed the judge that he was suspicious of a move by the service to rearrest his client.

He said the court discountenanced the suspicion, noting that the service was law abiding and would not engage in the act.

The PRO said it was on that ground that the court adjourned till February, 2020.

According to him, when Sowore stepped out of the court and sighted operatives of the service within the premises, he ran back into the courtroom.

“In a bid to shield him from an imaginary arrest, his uncontrollable supporters mobbed him while chanting “you can’t arrest him”, thus the pandemonium that ensued.

“A critical look at the videos in circulation would convince any objective viewer that there was no DSS personnel during the entire period Sowore crowd acted out its orchestrated drama.

“DSS personnel were never, at any time, involved in the incident. In actual fact, it was his people who seized him,” he said.

He said reports had shown that the court had adjourned peacefully before suddenly, the unruly crowd imported into the courtroom went into frenzy on suspicion that DSS was sighted at the court premises.

Afunanya said the eventual re-arrest of Sowore was effected outside the courtroom adding that his counsel had affirmed it.

According yo him, the DSS could not have invaded a courtroom including the one presided over by a respected Judge who is not only handling its case but whose order was unconditionally obeyed within a 24 hour ultimatum.

He said the service hold the judiciary in utmost respect and would continue to work with it for national peace and public safety.

