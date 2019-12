The Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun state Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola was on Friday made that the Amirul Waziri-Muuminiina of the State of Osun by Osun League of Imams and Alfas.

Aregbesola turbaned as Amirul Waziri-Muuminiina

I was Turbaned by the Osun League of Imams and Alfas as the Amirul Waziri-Muuminiina of the State of Osun on Friday 20th December, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DKddXp13oC — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) December 21, 2019

