The Oyo State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed the nomination of four members of the Judiciary Service Commission sent to it by Gov. Seyi Makinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four confirmed members of the commission are Mr Kehinde Akinwunmi, Mr Ogunrinde Yusuf, Mr Lateef Adedigba and Mr Wahab Adedigba.

NAN reports that the new members would be working with the serving members of the commission under the Chairmanship of the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola.

Other members of the commission are Justice Eni Esan, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Attorney General of Oyo State, and Mrs Medinat Olufunke Akanni as Secretary.

Mr Lateef Adedigba, representing other members, had lamented the few number of judges in the commission.

” We have quite a lot of cases but fewer number of judges. When a Judge is having more cases, definitely, there will be a little delay

” One of the duties of the Judicial Service Commission is to help in the appointment of judges.

” Right now there are some slots which have been approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC)

” When we have more judges, there will be fewer cases; definitely , the speed of justice instead of being slower will be faster,” Adedigba said.

Meanwhile, Mr Oyedokun Timothy, the rejected caretaker nominee from Ogbomoso South Local Government who the House earlier considered as not appointable had been confirmed .

His confirmation was sequel to a letter from Makinde urging the assembly to reconsider Timothy as caretaker chairman. (NAN)

