The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the rebuilding of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium into a world class facility, assuring that the stadium will serve as the new home for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Pinnick said this during a novelty match to test-run the football pitch and the lighting of the newly rebuilt stadium.

He said facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium are world-class, noting, “The light in the stadium is over 1,500 lux while FIFA standard is 1,200 lux. There is the beautiful pitch and other facilities such as the swimming pool.

“This is the home for the Super Eagles. We are coming here in March 2020 to play the first World Cup Qualifying game and it will be historic.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be here in January 2020 for certification of the stadium. I know the stadium is beyond whatever standards they have set. We are happy and commend Obaseki and Edo people for making this happen.”

Governor Obaseki said the novelty match is to mark the Annual General Assembly of the NFF held in the state and also give them a tour of rebuilding of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, noting, “We are here to show the quality of pitch we have in Benin and also to play on it.”

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has assured sports-loving people of the state that Bendel Insurance will come back from relegation into the Premier League, noting “We have played three games; won two and drew one. It shows we are good to go to the premiership next season.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who represented the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, said the transformation in the stadium was unbelievable as it shows that Edo is ready for the 2020 National Sports Festival.

“I was here before and I saw the level of work at the stadium and coming back here, it is a good sight to behold. Edo State is good to go as we look forward to the NSF 2020,” he said.

