The former Red Devils midfielder would like to see the duo at Old Trafford in the future and thinks both would be useful additions to the squad

Manchester United should try to sign Jadon Sancho and Saul Niguez, according to Kleberson, who thinks both are capable of adding a new dimension to the team.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign to date, with encouraging signs of promise overshadowed by inconsistent results and a lack of squad depth.

MAINZ, GERMANY – DECEMBER 14: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are sixth in the Premier League after 17 fixtures, four points outside of the Champions League places with a trip to Watford up next on Sunday.

