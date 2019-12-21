The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has written an acceptance letter to the Governor of Kano accepting his appointment as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Sanusi in acceptance in a letter dated December 19, 2019, signed by Abba Yusuf, acting secretary of the Kano emirate said: ‘Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, has not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepted the appointment,”

‘In doing so, His Highness requested for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may includes , appointment of other members of the Council, appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational .’

The council of chiefs comprise of all the five emirates in the state and other members of the traditional council.

The emir of Kano letter was addressed to the secretary to the state government, who was asked to “graciously convey to His Excellency, the Governor, the renewed assurances of the highest esteem and regards of His Highness, Sarkin Kano”.

Gandjue fell out with the emir shortly after the 2019 elections. TheCable had reported the moves to dethrone Sanusi over allegations that the monarch worked against his reelection.

Although the governor previously denied there was such a plan, he said on Thursday that he has been asked to dethrone the emir.

