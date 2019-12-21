No fewer than 801 marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been deployed for the ongoing Special Yuletide operation in Enugu.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, who disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said the operation was tagged: “Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes’’

He explained that the deployment was made up of 600 Regular Marshals and 201 Special Marshals.

READ ALSO: Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,000 personnel in Jigawa



According to him, we have already deployed 22 vehicles, which included two tow trucks, ambulances and patrol vehicles.

The sector commander added that the command would also receive one ambulance and one patrol vehicle from FRSC Academy, Udi as well as five patrol vehicles from the corps headquarters in Abuja.

“Operation Zero had already started from Dec. 15 and will terminate on Jan. 19, 2020.

“However, the Enugu command would continue the operation for additional one week and end on Jan 25 in order to ensure the safety of Nigerians that would be traveling late after the yuletide.

“We will be doing extensive patrol on major road corridors in the state and ensure free flow of traffic as well as attend to all safety issues on the roads.

“FRSC marshals will man strategic inner routes to ensure flow of traffic in inner city routes and needed seamless connectivity between major roads and inner roads as well.

“So, we will be working extensive hours each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,’’ he said.

Kalu revealed that the corps’ headquarters would be mounting five camps in five strategic locations in the state, which included: Enugu-Awka, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Nsukka, Opi and Obollo Afor areas.

“Operation zero will focus on over speeding, over loading, answering calls while driving, underage driving and checking of worn out tyres.

“We will also be looking at driving under the influence of alcohol, lane indiscipline, driving against traffic and general safety on the road,’’ he said.

He said that the command would be working in synergy with other security agencies in the state to make the roads safe and secured for all road users this the Yuletide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

