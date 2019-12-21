Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure believes racism in football is getting worse because “fans are more stupid than before”.

There have been a number of high-profile incidents over the past year, from England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria being stopped because of racist chanting, to Haringey Borough’s players walking off the pitch during an FA Cup qualifier against Yeovil Town over the alleged abuse of their goalkeeper.

In Italy, Romelu Lukaku and Mario Balotelli have been among those targeted, while just this week Serie A were criticised after using monkey imagery in an anti-racism campaign.



And Toure, who says he has spoken to Fifa about the problem, says there is no easy way to eradicate it.

“I’ve had a chat with FIFA because this is something very important which we have to look at carefully,” said the former Barcelona man.



“I know it will be difficult because the way to win this case is going to be very long. Fans, people, now are more stupid than before.

“Of course it is shocking because we are in 2019. In 2020, 2025 we have the kids coming through – what are we going to do? You can’t continue like that.”

