Justice Othman Musa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court of Justice Abuja, on Friday, ordered the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke (SAN), to be detained for 14 days at the National Correctional Centre Abuja.

The order was sequel to an ex-parte application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) through its counsel, Fatima Mustapha.

With the permission of the judge, the lawyer moved and argued the motion on Friday, praying the Court to grant the anti- graft agency prayer to hold Adoke in the custody of Correctional Centre for an initial 14 days to allow it conclude investigation.

Justice Musa in his ruling granted the prayer and ordered Adoke to be detained for 14 days.

Mohammed Adoke, the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice who went into self-exile in 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan’s government was defeated at the election, returned to the country on Thursday.

He was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by the operatives of EFCC on his way from Dubai, the capital of United Arab Emirates, where he was first arrested last month and detained by the Interpol.

He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, who refused anyone access to him. He was taken to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday afternoon, declined to answer question about Adoke’s arrival and arrest.

Rather, he told judiciary correspondents who fielded questions on the development that he was yet to be briefed about Adoke arrival.

He, however, added that there are several law suits and he would not like to comment on them.

Adoke is accused of corruption by the anti-graft agency in the multi-billion Dollar Malabu Oil scandal while in office as Minister between 2011 and 2015. He has denied the allegations but his absence in the country has delayed some of the cases in court in that regards.

