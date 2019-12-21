Pastor Peter Ogbe, Senior Pastor of the True Believers Missionary Church Incorporated, Abuja has prayed for the rapid transformation of Nigeria both politically and economically.

Ogbe, who is currently in Israel on Holy Christian Pilgrimage, declared that such transformation was necessary to reduce the current hardships on the people.

Ogbe, a member of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Spirituality Committee, prayed God to bless Nigeria, its people and leaders.

A statement by Celestine Toruka, Head, Media and Public Relations, of NCPC, said that the cleric prayed for Nigeria during the ongoing General Pilgrimage in Israel.

According to the statement, the cleric prayed variously at the Lake of Galilee, the Church of Jesus at Tabgha, and the Mount of Beatitudes.

“He prayed that henceforth, Nigeria as a nation will begin to experience increase in her developmental goals through committed political office holders, since Jesus in the land of promise multiplied bread.

“This is a display of God’s abundance to the nation Israel; Nigerian pilgrims will return back home to experience God’s abundance,” he prayed.

He prayed God to remove Nigeria’s label as the poverty capital of the world and replace that infamy with glorious accolades that would make Nigeria the envy of all nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that NCPC flagged off the 2019 General pilgrimage to Israel on Dec. 1 in Lagos, opening the path to steady trips to the Holy land by various groups. (NAN)

