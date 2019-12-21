.To distribute 3,500,000 free text books, uniforms

The Bayelsa State Government has officially launched a higher education students’ loan scheme with a start-up revolving fund of N350 million to cater for indigent students in various tertiary institutions.

Bayelsa-State-Governor-Seriake-Dickson

The event which took place on December 19, 2019 at the D.S.P. Alamieseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa was attended by all critical stakeholders in the educational sector of the state.

In his address, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson said while his administration have done a lot to change the governance culture and prepare the younger people for a greater and more prosperous tomorrow, it was a critical decision to use education a tool for development, social stability as well as fighting underdevelopment, oppression and inequality.

He said: “Education is so important that there is nothing we can hold back. Every investment including the roads we built, the bridges we construct even the hospitals we built, every other investment will deteriorate with time and will need repairs.

“It is only investment in the human capital as we have been doing that does not deteriorate but rather the dividends remains and expands exponentially from generation to generation. So we are on the right track.

“We have moved assuredly towards our desired agenda and goal of making Bayelsa not only one of the educationally vibrant, enlightened and enabled states in our country but actually our dream have been to make Bayelsa a centre of educational excellence.”

Commending the governor for declaring a state of emergency in the educational sector, the Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, said about 1000 students have benefitted from the scheme from primary to tertiary level, adding that over 3,500,000 text books and uniforms will be distributed to public school students across the state.

In the same vein, the Pro Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, Prof. Nimi Briggs, lauded the initiative and advocated for simultaneous provision of employment opportunities to absorb in graduates that will emerge from the scheme.

He said: “I want draw the attention of everyone to the fact that when we launch such a scheme and a lot of students come in and get the proper education they should have, there must be jobs for them to do because if there are no jobs and if employment is not there, they will not be able to work and therefore they will not be able to pay back this scheme.”

In an interview, Chairman of the state Higher Education Students Loan Scheme, Savior Nathan Agoro, appreciated the state government for ensuring such a programme was put in place, saying it is going to be a revolving programme as he called on Bayelsans to key into it.

“The scheme has been launched and N350 million is now available to sustain it. The interesting thing is that it is going to be an interest free loan”, he said.

Also, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students worldwide, Comrade Danielson Akpan, commended the governor for the move and called for sustainability of efforts to transform Bayelsa into an academic centre and hub for excellence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

