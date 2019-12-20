, advocates people-oriented policies
Lagos – The Buhari Youth
The BYO, in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos by Mr Muritala Salau, its National Vice President, commended the governor over the final validation of his victory at the March 9, Gubernatorial Election.
Salau said: “The achievements are no doubt based on the inclusive governance system that has engaged the people of the state as a major stakeholder.
“We want you to make this a sustained practice as it will guarantee smooth and fruitful cooperation amongst the stakeholders in the state.”
U.S. Senate avoiding shutdown approves $1.4trn budget
He commended Abiodun over “the transparent and people-inclusive model of nomination and selection of commissioner-designates and their confirmation by the lawmakers.”
The youth leader urged all political appointees to deliver public good and services with people coming first in all decisions and policies. (NAN)
Discussion about this post