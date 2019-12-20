The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu for appointment as Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa as Chief Judge of Kebbi State and Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme as Chief Judge of Cross Rivers State High Court.

Also recommended for appointment are Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau as grand Kadi of Zamfara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun State and Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Osun State.

NJC also recommended to the Governor of Rivers State the following lawyers – Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo, Chuku Mark Onyema, Ngbor-Abina Lemea and Fibresima Florence Atili for appointment as judges of the State High Court.

The council forwarded the following names – Olufunmilayo O. Stanley and Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya to Osun State governor for appointment as judges of Osun state.

The council further recommended Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu, Leweanya Kechinyere, Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo, Vivian O. B. Ekezie, Eze Nonye Eke, Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere and Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere to Imo State governor for appointments as judges of Imo State High Court.

Also recommended for appointment as judges of Sokoto State High Court of Justice are Aminu Garba Sifawa, Mohammed Mohammed and Raliya Uthman Muhammad while Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi was recommended for appointment as judge of Ekiti State High Court.

Others recommended for appointments are Salisu Alhassan Majidadi, Binta Bawa and Danladi Ahmad as judges of Niger State High Court.

The council recommended Bello Khalid Jega for appointment as judge of Kebbi State Sharaia Court of Appeal, Amadi Ericonda as a judge of Customary Court of Appeal Rivers State, Michael Kolawole Peters, Anthony Olusesan Araba and Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun as judges of Ogun State High Court of Justice, while Obichere Ijeoma Josephine and Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson are recommended for appointment as judge of Imo State High Court of Justice.

The National Judicial Council took the decision at its meeting held on December 17 and 18, 2019 in Abuja under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

