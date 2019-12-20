Abuja – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday, praising him for ” exceptionally working very hard” in defence of the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers.

A statement issued in Abuja by Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, on behalf Nigerian workers, commended the president for approving a new national minimum wage of N30,000 for workers in the Federal public service.

He also lauded him for the settlement of backlog of pension and gratuity arrears of the former staff of the defunct Nigerian Airways and payment of retired Biafra policemen pension claims.

”It is remarkable that at an advanced age of seventy-seven years, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to work very hard for a better Nigeria.

”Nigerian workers are pleased that President Muhammadu Buhari has particularly and exceptionally worked very hard in defence of the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers,” the NLC president said.

The labour leader recalled that in 2015, Buhari was confronted by a pile of salary, pension and gratuity liabilities.

”Demonstrating his fatherly concern, he asked state governors in the famous quote: ‘how do you manage to sleep at night when the salaries of workers are not paid?

”President Buhari did not stop at asking questions. He swung into action and made arrangement for budget support funds to enable state governors clear the humongous arrears of unpaid salaries,” Ayuba added.

The NLC president also extolled the Nigerian leader for his human development appeal ”which has touched many retirees and pensioners in the country”.

He recounted how the President ordered the release of N40 billion to offset the pension and gratuity arrears of the former staff of the defunct Nigerian Airways.

”Similarly, to the President’s credit, police officer’s whose pension claims were unattended to since the end of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war was also paid through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

”The sore sight of destitute military pensioners on the streets of Abuja has become a thing of the past under the government of President Buhari.

”The creamer is the new national minimum wage of N30,000 signed into law by Mr President on April 18, 2019 and the consequential salary adjustment for workers in the Federal public service.

”It is also refreshing that Mr President has directed that the new minimum wage and the consequential salary increment must be paid before the end of the year.

”Nigerian workers wish Mr President a most pleasant 77th birthday anniversary with many happy returns. May the good Lord bless Mr President with long life and good health,” he said. (NAN)

