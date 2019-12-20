The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has decried the dilapidating state of the Police Barracks across the country, stating that good shelter is a prerequisite for effective service delivery.

He made his view known when the management of Family Homes Fund Limited paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The minister restated President Buhari’s commitment to decent and affordable housing for all Nigerians including police personnel and maintained that affordable homes for personnel of the Police force, particularly after retirement from service, was a necessity.

He assured the Family Homes Fund of the Ministry’s readiness to partner with them. But, he said the proposed 1000 units houses for the Nigeria Police may be inadequate considering the number of officers in the force who will be interested particularly since it is targeted to reach every state in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, in his remark, applauded the group for its decision to partner with the Ministry of Police Affairs to acquire housing units for police and staff.

He noted that it is an avenue to create jobs for indigenes, reduce poverty among the youth and improve security.

Mbaeri emphasised on the need for proper sensitisation of the people on the project, saying “there is need for proper sensitisation of this intervention project in order to cut across the main target, ‘if there’s no sensitisation, there is every likelihood that the main targets will end up not benefiting from it”.

Speaking earlier, Managing Director of Family Homes Fund, Femi Adewole, revealed that family homes fund is a joint venture between Federal Ministry of Finance and sovereign authority as part of its intervention programme geared towards Mr. Presidents intentions of alleviating the burden of the masses as regards housing for low income earners.

“Apart from the housing intervention, it is an avenue designed to create 1.5 million jobs for Nigerians and facilitating finance for low income earners” Femi said.

He noted that the project is being carried out through 3 different phases for different categories.

