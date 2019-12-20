Kano – A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 24-year-old man, Ahmad Suleiman, be remanded in Kano correctional centre for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

Suleiman, an unemployed who lives at Kachako Village, Takai Local Government Area of Kano, is being tried on a count charge of rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Muhammad Jibril, order that the defendant be kept in the correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Jan.6, 2020 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that one Abubakar Usman of the same village reported the matter at Kachako Police Station on Nov.21.

Lale said that on Nov. 20, at about 10:30 am, the defendant deceived and lured the complainant, seven-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building situated at Kachako village and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her which caused her harm.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one count charge against him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of section 283 of the penal code. (NAN)

