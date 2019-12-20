Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, on Thursday pledged to provide enabling environment for the successful take-off of Al-istiqamah university In the state.



Ganduje made the pledge while receiving officials of the National University Commission (NUC) and members, planning committee of the university who paid him a visit in his office at government house.

He said, Kano, as the most populous state In the country, has recorded the highest number of public schools, explaining that with the state government’s policy of free and compulsary education, one should expect highest number of students seeking admission into various institutions of higher learning.

“No number of universities can be too much when you have pupils leaving primary schools, higher number of students leaving secondary schools, who then want to further their education then you know what to expect as potential university students.” He said.

The governor promised that his government would provide enabling environment for the early take-off of Al-Istiqamah University, adding that, “Education is everything. We should therefore strive hard and see to the successful take-off of this good project.”

NUC’s team leader at the visit, Abba Muhammad, revealed that they have had their first visit to the site of the proposed university,located in Sumaila local government area explaining that, “This is the practice Your Excellency, whenever we pay a first visit for such purpose, we go and visit a governor, security agencies, Emir and utility providers among others.”

“We are here to solicit for support and encouragement to the Promoter, Hon. Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumail. As you are aware Sir, whoever is bringing education to your state, he is indeed bringing development. So this gentleman is bringing development to Kano.” He said.

The Chairman of the Planning and Implementation Committee, Dr Ibn-Muhammad, said the intention was to complement government’s effort in the area of education sector, “Sir your concern for education also plays a significant role in this gigantic project,” he said.

Parts of the structures put in place at this stage, according to him are seven laboratories, e-library, as well as conventional library, some classrooms and lecture theatres, among others.

