Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government is targeting more revenue from the finance and deep offshore inland basin and PSC Act if implementation begins from January 2020.

The minister said the government needs diverse sources of revenue to cater for the teeming population and ensure that the budget makes the necessary impact.

She stated this at the public presentation of the breakdown for the approved 2020 budget in Abuja on Thursday.

“On the Finance bill, we’re expecting that before the week runs out, the Finance bill will be sent to the president for assent and our target is that the bill takes effect from January 2020.

“However with the passage of the Finance bill, PSC and the Inland Basin Act, significant revenue will be realised going forward which we will be using to fund our budget.

“Also, not all the provisions of the bill will take effect from January 1st as suggested in some quarters of the media because before any implementation there must be engagement between the Federal Inland Revenue Service and commercial banks in the areas of Tax Identification Number (TIN) among others.

“The top ten Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) have been included in the budget so as to help the populace have an understanding of the budget of these agencies,” she explained.

The minister further raised concern on the country’s population growth rate which according to her is a “source of concern” for government as population rate supersedes growth rate by far.

“Until we reach a level where population growth rate is higher than growth rate for citizens’ benefits, it will still remain a source of concern for government and our aspiration is to grow a Gross domestic product of 7 per cent.

“Initially, the target was 2020 but the recession hampered the target, but the country has picked up as we have now grow over 2 per cent, and it is a gradual journey and measures will be put in place to fasten growth rate.

“The president has pledged to take out 100 million people out of poverty and every ministry, department and agency of government is committed to contributing its quota to the target,” she stated.

Asked why some projects in the 2020 budget lacked address, the minister said if there is any project that reporters or civil society organisations are interested in tracing, they can visit the website of the Finance ministry and the Budget office and make their enquiries from the ministry.

Ahmed added that the Federal Government was able to release N1.21 trillion for 2019 and will not make further releases for the year. She however said that there are some that are at various stages that will be completed as the 2020 budget is expected to take effect from January 2020.

The Finance minister also clarified that capital spending in the 2020 budget is 26.4 per cent of the entire budget and it is below the aspiration for 30 per cent and the Federal Government is making efforts but the major challenge is revenue.

Ahmed also confirmed that annual provision has been made in the 2020 budget for the national minimum wage and also in December 2019 salary for the payment of arrears for consequential agreement.

She said the Federal Government has made adequate provisions to cater for the demand of Nigerians workforce.

Also speaking, the Minster for State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of Federal Government budget in 2020, MDAs are adopting partial technology in monitoring projects

“To ensure transparency in projection execution, different ministries, departments and agencies of government are employing partial technology to track projects.

“Also, citizens are being engaged to give feedback in the form of pictures or messages on certain projects going on in the constituency or locality,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Director General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, assured civil society organisations on collaboration and consultations in the budget drafting ahead of the 2021 budget.

A total of N10.594 trillion has been budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year, which is N263 billion more than the executive proposal.

Recurrent non-debt expenditure is expected to gulp N4.49trn while aggregate capital expenditure is 2.465trn inclusive of transfer, and project tied loans which represents 26 per cent of the budget while debt service is expected to gulp N2.45trn representing 29 per cent of the entire budget.

