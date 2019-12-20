Sitting down for his first interview with Arsenal Player, Mikel Arteta new head coach discussed his outlook and philosophy.

“There are some things that have to have a blueprint,” he said. “We have to have passion, we have to be dominant, we have to be aggressive. We have to play in the opponent’s territory as much as we want.

“I want the ball, I want to attack them as much as possible, I want to prevent them from attacking me as much as possible. But as well, I think we have to create the right culture around the club that’s going to make a good living out of the players, create an environment where everybody respects each other, a humility and people have to be accountable for what we want to achieve.

“That’s the basic and then after we can grow from there. Then we can create an identity that I have in my head for this football club. But we have to start somewhere to try to build that up.”

Unai Emery has said the appointment of Mikel Arteta as Arsenal head coach is “a good decision” .

Emery, 48, was sacked last month after an 18-month spell in charge ended with a seven-game winless run.

Manchester City assistant boss Arteta was announced as the new Gunners boss on Friday.

“He really is prepared to make that next jump,” said Emery.

“He has been at Arsenal before, he’s been in the Premier League and he has been working with Pep Guardiola. I do believe this is a good decision and I would also like it to be a good decision.”

Mikel Arteta speaking said also ‘We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but I am confident we’ll do it,”

“I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight, but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”

