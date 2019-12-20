Arsenal have appointed their former captain Mikel Arteta as head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Mikel Arteta:

The 37-year-old won the FA Cup twice in a five-year career with the Gunners and succeeds fellow Spaniard Unai Emery, who was sacked in November.

Arteta had been working as a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, joining the club in 2016 after retiring as a player.

“We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game,” Arteta said.

“That’s been made very clear to me in my discussions

