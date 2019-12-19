The investigative committee set up by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) says it is still waiting for the federation’s suspended president, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, to appear before it.

Afolabi Oluwole, Chairman of the committee, on Wednesday in Abuja that Shehu-Gusau, had been shunning the committee.

“He did not turn up as expected on Wednesday at the AFN Secretariat Boardroom at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja,’’ he said.



Oluwole said the suspended AFN president was given a letter to appear before the panel set up by the federation and he was expected by 10 a.m.

“For over three hours, he didn’t show up. But we are still waiting for him,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shehu-Gusau has been accused of financial impropriety, misapplication of funds and breaches of the AFN Constitution.

“Shehu-Gusau is also expected to account for over N92 million he was said to have collected from the Federal Government for some of the championships held between 2017 and 2019 and which was expected to have been attended by the AFN.

“Also, we are interested in how the sum of N35 million was expended at the last world championships in Doha, Qatar.

“We have also been told that athletes and coaches are still being owed, while the federation failed to pay the 86 youth and junior athletes who participated at the African Youth and Junior Championships in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

“So, so far we have been unable to find out what is true or not because he didn’t turn up,” Oluwole said.

The committee chairman added that there had been no communication from Shehu-Gusau, either in form of a written response or any other form of message from any of his associates.

“We have made sure he was aware of the notice we sent to him and his constitutional rights were taken into consideration ,” he said.

Oluwole however disclosed that the committee had since Monday till Wednesday had a good number of witnesses scheduled to be appear before it.

“We have had 15 testimonies from relevant witnesses till date over the period of sitting of the committee.

“We are working strictly based on the terms and reference given to us,” he added.

Oluwole disclosed further that the committee had sent out notices and had encouraged everyone interested to send in petitions on issues they believed needed investigation.

“Whatever should be looked into will be looked into, as long as it was brought before us and it is within the scope of our mandate.

“We won’t throw away facts, all we have been doing is to follow the facts and due process. And that is why we are still sitting, and we will still be here by Thursday,” the committee chairman said.

NAN reports that the committee has as members Oluwole, Timmon Gunmen, A.B. Mkpa, Jacob Onu, Kenneth Iworari and Deji Bolaji who is the secretary.

