A specialist hospital built with the intention to improve the health status of women and children in Nigeria has been established in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the hospital administrator, Sonu Kumar, the state-of art facility is well equipped with all modern world-class equipment and facilities comparable to other top class hospitals around the world for women and children care.

Conducting journalists round the facility in Abuja, Kumar disclosed that the centre was established to give women and children in Nigeria remarkable care.

He said that “the hospital which is located at Sun City Estate, Galadimawa District, off Airport Road, Abuja, about 20 minutes from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport will continue to provide and extend further the best international standards

“Mayfield Specialist Hospital innovation and determination towards women and child healthcare will continue to provide and extend further the best international standards quality care universally to every man, woman and child in our country be they rich or poor.

“The cost of service is affordable to the masses of the country, comparable to charges in general hospitals in different states of the country.’’

He explained that Mayfield Specialist Hospital was built as a give back to the society initiative, stressing that it is not profit oriented, but was to help the cause of affordable healthcare for Nigerians.

“The hospital offers not only the best technical facilities, but also combines the jewel of modern medicine and their vision and endeavour have been to bring state of the art healthcare to the common masses of Nigeria.

“In order to achieve this, the hospital is committed to providing advanced medical care at a minimum possible cost. We provide treatment in different specialties including general and advanced laparoscopic surgery, critical care, neurosciences, orthopaedics, poly-trauma, joint replacement and sports medicine, gastro sciences, ENT, obstetrics and gynaecology, and numerous others specialties,’’ Kumar added.

