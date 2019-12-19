Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from international rugby after 76 caps.

The 34-year-old Clermont scrum-half is second on the all-time points list for Scotland with 714.

Laidlaw has led the national team 39 times, more than anyone else, and becomes the third senior player to quit the national team after the World Cup.

“It’s probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” he told Scottish Rugby.

“I feel it’s the right time, for me as a player and a person and us for a family, and for the Scotland team as well.

“It’s never going to last forever and I’ve always been passionate about you only ever getting a certain amount of time in the jersey and you need to give they jersey everything you can. I’ve done that.”

Both flanker John Barclay, who also had a spell as captain, and wing Tommy Seymour have already announced their international retirement this month as a new World Cup cycle begins.

