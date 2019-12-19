The Plateau State Ministry of Works has warned people against illegal erection of speed breakers on highways in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sunday Hyat, sounded the warning in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Hyat said that any persons caught erecting the illegal bumps would be prosecuted.

“This illegal activities by communities could cause damage to vehicles, which in some instances leads to loss of lives and property and cause more accidents rather than preventing them, ” he said.

He said the speed breakers were not meant to be everywhere on the highways and should never be erected without permit.

The permanent secretary also expressed dismayed over the practice where traders converted parts of roads and walkways to markets and displayed their wares.

He warned them to desist from the acts as they were illegal, too.

(NAN)

