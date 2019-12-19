By Chioma Joseph

At least, 30 persons with physical disabilities have been empowered in various skills by popular philanthropist cum businessman, Ehonre Oluwaseun Oluwasegun.

Oluwasegun who is the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Baggie Exchange Services Limited, brought succour to persons with disability, when he celebrated his birthday on December 18, 2019.

The empowerment programme which trained the beneficiaries in diverse skills, and gave them cash and startup kits, was done through the La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation.

According to Oluwasegun who said he believes in equal opportunity for all, the empowerment will go a long way in making the beneficiaries live better lives.

He said: ‘’ I love to give back and impact lives positively and to add significantly to humanity. I feel fulfilled when I contribute my part to humanity. Empowering persons with disabilities will go a long way in adding to the economy and better their lives as more persons with disabilities will be independent and self employed if empowered.

“ In addition, I will like to say that persons with disabilities should not be looked down on or discriminated against. They are a great asset to the country not a liability if empowered and given all the support they need to succeed.”

In her remark, Mrs. Sandra Odige founder of the La Mode Magazine Foundation stated that the foundation has a goal to give succour to persons with disability.

She said: ‘’There are about 25 Million Nigerians living with disabilities, this is why the foundation empower persons with disabilities by providing job opportunities, skills acquisition, training and support. The foundation also advocates and creates awareness for persons living with disabilities. It is primarily an advocacy awareness foundation, where persons with disability are given a voice.

“ The signed Nigeria Disability bill emphasizes the right to life, equality, and non-discrimination for persons with disabilities. Hence, the foundation is creating more awareness on the need for people to show love and support for persons with disabilities.”

The entire members of the foundation went further to appreciate Oluwasegun for choosing to celebrate and support persons with disabilities on his birthday.

