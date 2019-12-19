Human capital development is fundamental to sustainable development of aviation. In the sector, there is a continuous need for a sufficient and efficient trained manpower to drive the industry appropriately.

In Nigeria, the Nigerian college of aviation technology (NCAT) an aviation training institution located in Zaria, Kaduna State was established by an Act of Parliament and charged with the responsibility of training Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Aeronautical Telecommunications Engineer personnel and several aviation specialists for the Nigerian college and the African aviation industry.

Today the college, through hard work and commitment, has grown to become a foremost aviation training institution in the West African sub region and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Regional Training Centre of Excellence (RTCE).

In 2017 alone, the college has graduated about 2577 students in 380 Courses, including 20 foreign students from-Thailand, Kenya, Togo, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Yaba hospital admits 727 psychiatric patients in 2019

In addition to its training activities, NCAT Instructional Systems Design Unit (ISDU) has developed 8 Standard Training Packages (STPs) and has qualified 3 ICAO Validators amongst its course developers to retain and maintain RTCE Status. The college is also in the process of developing an ICAO Training package (ITP).

At the moment, the college has declared its intention to commence training in the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems, RPAS popularly called drones in the country.

Rector of NCAT, Captain Abdulsalami Mohammed while speaking at a forum recently stated that its personnel had been trained and drones acquired for the commencement of the training.

He, however, noted that the college was still waiting for the necessary Regulatory framework before embarking on the training. Capt. Mohammed explained that the commencement was hinged on the mandate given the college at RPAS symposium held on Abuja in 2017.

The NCAT boss emphasized that the operation of drones was closely being monitored by the office of the security adviser including the importation of drones. “From the office of the National Security Adviser is monitoring closely the importation and operations of drones in Nigeria”.

He said the college training on drones would be focused on knowledge of the regulations so that the operator would know his/her limitations, the envelope within which he/she can operate and the time of drones allowed by the government.

“Because they come in sizes and shapes and it is not all type of drones that individual is allowed to purchase”. Speaking on other training the college is embarking on, Capt. Mohammed said they have also introduced training for Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel, adding the process of installing full automatic fire simulator for the training was ongoing.

“As we speak, the installation is in progress, yesterday the simulator was hanged on a stand, we hope the installation will be completed in the early part of next year and we will commence training in earnest”. The NCAT rector noted that the college was also embarking on the training of Aviation security personnel and in search and rescue operations.

According to him, these trainings would help double the students and shore up their internally generated revenue. ” We also intend introducing training in search and rescue operations. This training has never been provided in the country up till date, from NAMA and other disasters Management agencies have been going abroad for training. We recognised the need for this training and we decided to introduce the training”.

“There are new technologies coming up, in keeping with this advancement, the college always procure new and up to date equipment so that our pilots, Engineers and Air traffic Controllers by the time they come out, they are trained on the use and operations of these modern facilities they find in the field”.

Due to their innovations and growth, particularly in the past 3 years that the current rector came on board, the school has attracted partners from across the African continent, in terms of training and collaboration. Already NCAT is in partnership with Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority and BAGASOO (Banjul Accord Group Safety Oversight Organization).

Most recently is the partnership the college had with Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors on the training of student engineers.

Speaking at the occasion of the signing of the MoU at the institution in Zaria, Kaduna State, chief executive officer of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi said the deal is going to set in motion, the annual On the Job Training for NCAT student engineers for a 3-month period to enable them to gain practical experience on aircraft maintenance knowledge before proceeding for another specialised intense training at Aero Rotary and Fixed Wing Development.

Capt Sanusi noted that Aero is delighted to partner with NCAT because the airline has continued to play an important role in advancing the safety and growth of aviation in Nigeria.

Capt Sanusi said “Aero shall expose the student engineers to invaluable experience in our workshops on planning, detailed knowledge on the airframe and other matters vital to acquiring knowledge on aircraft maintenance”.

In terms of recognition, NCAT has been able to win accolades from different quarters. It has retained ICAO Global Aviation Training (GAT) Awards, including the highest number of trained instructors 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and highest number of ICAO courses conducted in 2015 & 2016. The college is also a Member of the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS steering committee.

According to the rector, the college has off-site courses at different centres which include: Lagos- Post Graduate Diploma in Aviation Mgt, License Preparatory Course for Aircraft, Maintenance Engineers First Aid Course for FAAN, Aircraft Wheels and Brake course, Aircraft Battery Maintenance Refresher Course, Training Instructors course for Caverton Helicopters and Aero Contractors and Abuja-Crew Resource Management for Presidential Air.

On fleet, he said “we have: Cabin Crew Executive Course for PAF, Human Factor for Julius Berger and First Aid Course for FAAN while newly-introduced courses are: Jet Orientation Course (JOC), Multi-Crew Cooperation Course (MCC), Airline Transport Pilot Course (ATPL), Customized Commercial Pilot License Course (A- CPL), Air Traffic Safety Electronics Course (ATSEC) and CNS Diagnostic/Test Instrument Course”.

According to him, the college has maintained the following certifications: ICAO TRAINAIR Plus full membership/ ICAO Regional Training Center of Excellence (RTCE), NCAA ATO certificate, IATA Authorized Training Center, Fully Certified non-accredited educator member of the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI) and Councilmember – Association of African Aviation Training Organization (AATO)

While interim accreditation include ND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology and HND Aviation Management, NCAT’s full accreditation are: HND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Airframe and power Plant); HND Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology (Avionics) and ND Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

