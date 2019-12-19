The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB has called on the southeast governors to give parents to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnmadi Kanu, late Eze Israel Kanu and wife Ugoeze Sally, a state burial.

MASSOB leader Mazi Uchenna Madu, said this in Owerri, after MASSOB, visited the family of Kanu saying: ‘We call upon the Igbo governors, traditional rulers, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo Socio political groups and other Igbo political leaders to rally together for the state burial.’

MASSOB urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other Igbo groups to use Kanu’s parents baurial to show that Igbo remain more united as brothers and sisters.

MASSOB said: ‘The leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu led a delegation of MASSOB officials to pay condolence to the royal family of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over the death of their parents, HRM Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu of Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia.

‘The death of the traditional ruler and his wife is a greater shock to the MASSOB and the entire people of Biafra. They have join the league of those that paid the supreme price and sacrifices for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.

2023: Social cultural group sets agenda for presidential aspirants

‘Their deaths and other compatriots will never be in vain as we the living must actualize Biafra in our lifetime because they died for Biafra.

‘The leader of MASSOB described the factors that led their deaths as the traumatic and psychological experience associated with the military invasion of the royal palace on September 2017.”

‘The late traditional ruler and his wife saw Nigeria military ravaged the Afaraukwu community, they saw blood of unarmed young men and women flowed on ground, they felt the vibration of Nigeria military weapons of warfare devastating their community. They were subjected to psychological trauma which later deteriorated their health even unto death.

‘MASSOB leader also described their burial as a unification burial for the entire Ndigbo including the Igbo traditional, political, religious and opinion leaders. It is not IPOB or Afaraukwu community burial but Igbo state burial.

‘We call upon the Igbo governors, traditional rulers, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Igbo Socio political groups and other Igbo political leaders to rally together for the state burial. We shall show the world and our oppressors that love and mutual understanding still prevails in Igbo land and among our people. Their burial is not about Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB, it is about Ndigbo and our belief.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

