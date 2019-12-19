Abuja – Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, said she has officially divorced her former husband, Chima Ojokwu.

Juliet Mgborukwe

The movie star and former SoundCity presenter made this known via her Instagram page, @julietinspireofficial on Thursday, Dec. 19.

According to her, even though it has been the most stressful one year, she was happy to be finally done with the divorce proceeding.

She added that It was a sigh of relief for her following her official divorce from Ojokwu.

“After a whole year of sleepless nights, amidst the most challenging and emotional phase of my life, going through a divorce.

“The meetings, the mediation, the conferences, the trials, the 💰the tears, the joy, the fights, the prayers, the guilt, the smile, the laughter, the goal, the strength, the courage, the regret, the confusion, the depression, the glory, the loneliness, the truth, IT IS FINALLY OVER.

“Divorcing a Narcissist is one of the most painful and stressful situations you can ever imagine!.

“I wish it did not have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies.

“After years of not wanting to let go, I have conquered my greatest fear of losing my family but I also gained the strength to never give up and the love to put my children’s needs before my own.

“I am a ‘MOM’ first and that is what I will always be. Divorce is no joke and should not be an option in your marriage.

“But if it puts your life and your kids’ life at risk, all I will say to you is please be brave.

“OFFICIALLY DIVORCED TODAY! Plus Donald Trump got impeached today too💃🏽… OH Well!!! .

“To all the people that stood by me through this journey, THANK YOU SO MUCH! I LOVE YOU😘💋 Old chapter closed❌ HELLO NEW CHAPTER!🙋🏽‍♀️ Cheers to 2020🥂🍾 #QueenJuju👑,” she wrote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TV presenter were involved in one of the messiest celebrity breakup scandal of 2018, following infidelity claims to even photos of domestic abuse, making the headlines for weeks in 2019.

NAN also reports that in 2018, the Nollywood actress announced that, she was set to divorce her husband over alleged domestic violence on her Instagram page.

The former SoundCity presenter made this known on her Instagram page, where she shared photos of injuries she sustained from the abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband,Ojukwu.

Responding to the statement Juliet released, her former husband, Ojokwu took to his Instagram page, where he alleged that the reason behind their marital crisis was that Juliet was sleeping around.

He also claimed that she only used him to get a green card to the U.S.

Mgborukwe and Ojokwu got married in October 2011 and separated in 2012, few months after their wedding ceremony.

At the time, Juliet said the marriage had ended over ”irreconcilable differences”.

In 2014, after lots of communication between the couple, they decided to give their marriage a second chance, which made Juliet move to the U.S to start afresh with Ojukwu.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy and in 2017 they welcomed the second child, a baby girl.

Mgborukwe is an award winning Nigerian actress and television personality, who had also worked as a television presenter on SoundCity.

She made her acting debut in 2015, where she starred in the movie “Yankee Students”.

Mgborukwe got to showcase her talent more with an intriguing role in the movie ‘Priceless” produced by Yvonne Nelson.

She has also starred in other movies such as Ebube, Baby and Ifunanya.

Juliet has worked with the likes of Monalisa Chinda, Uru Eke and so on.(NAN)

