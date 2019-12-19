…kidnappers demanded N50m ransom- Mgt

A De-prize Transport Company bus conveying passengers from Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to Abuja was on Wednesday attacked by unknown armed men somewhere in Kogi State, shooting two on the spot, kidnapped 12 while one person was reported to have escaped.

According to an unofficial report by staff of the transport company, the kidnappers are demanding N50 million as ransom for the transport company, while the other abductees are yet to know their fate.

It was gathered that the Abuja bound bus was attacked about 4pm, but however the safety of the two persons that were shot is yet to be confirmed.

When our correspondent visited the office of De-prize motors in Yenagoa, it was learnt that the company had arranged a meeting with the next-of-kin of the victims for 4pm on Wednesday) but as at 4:56pm the family members didn’t show up and as a result the meeting was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone led by the Chairman, Comrade Kennedy Olorogun were also at De-prize office and demanded for the manifest to ascertain the identities of the passengers but the names of those who boarded the attacked bus did not show clearly on the duplicated manifest.

According to Comrade Olorogun, it is the responsibility of the council under his watch to ensure the security and safety of lives and properties within the Central zone hence his visit to the office to know what actually happened to the passengers.

