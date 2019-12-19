Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says he has received a letter asking him to dethrone Muhammad Sanusi II, emir of Kano, if he fails to submit to the state’s authority.

Abba Anwar, spokesman of the governor in a statement on Thursday, said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II,”

“The letter titled ‘Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter’ states clearly that; ‘The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand.’

“Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional 4 First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir, ‘…should be effected,’ according to the letter.

“The letter was signed by Comrade Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Coalition, which continues that, ‘Soon afterward, the same Law which repeals all the existing Emirate Councils Laws, and consolidates it in the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019, was again been challenged first by the purportedly 5 king makers from one of the 5 Emirates established by the said law.’

“The letter lamented that, even the ‘…second litigation was initiated by the so-called Kano State Elders who indulged their group in their understanding that, the Law was aimed at distorting 1000 years of heritage or thereafter of Kano.’

“After narrating all the disagreed areas in the letter, the group demands that; That the action of the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II and the continued undermining the constituted authority of the government of Kano State and its organs, is not only unconstitutional, but is an effort to create a state within a state. Which no responsible leadership will tolerate and allow to remain unabated.’”

The CSOs, Anwar, said suggested that; “with the recent decision of Kano State High Court, His Excellency shall proceed and ensure the full take-off of the Council of Emirs in the State. So as to stop the current distraction and generation of controversy.”

He said the CSOs also added that “if the Emir of Kano fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the Governor of Kano State on a strongest term, to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 in order to heed the state forward.”

