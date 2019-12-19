The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Muhammad Sabo Nanono has inaugurated the Project Steering Committee of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Project in Niger Delta (LIFE-ND).

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by Ezeaja Ikemefuna of the Ministry’s Information unit, Nanono noted that the committee is aimed at improving export earnings and economic growth strategies of the Nation both at state and local government levels.

Jigawa governor urges corps members to learn farming

Nanono said, ‘’the LIFE –ND project cited in the Niger Delta which became effective on the 21st February, 2019, is a testimony of the commitment of Federal Government to the organizational framework of LIFE-ND project.

‘’LIFE –ND implementation arrangement has nine benefitting oil producing States of Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ogun ,Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia and Delta, in a six year implementation period and another six years financing gap ,making a total of 12 years project cycle,’’ he said.

Speaking on the organizational framework of LIFE-ND which has four levels: Federal, Regional, State and Local government Areas, the minister also stated that the National Steering Committee is composed of representatives which include among others Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC), Federal Ministries of Finance, Water Resources, Environment, Labour and Productivity as well as Central Bank of Nigeria and Youth Groups.

The Minister informed that ‘’ the National Steering Committee is expected to meet once a year and its strategic roles is to provide oversight functions in the implementation of LIFE-ND and also approve the Annual Work Plan and Budget(AWPB)’’

He also pointed out that the National LIFE-ND Programme Coordinator would serve as Secretary while the Regional LIFE –ND serves as the Co-Secretary.

The Minister observed that the LIFE-ND is one of the ten on-going projects under the direct supervision of Project Coordinating Department in the Ministry and has the mandate to coordinate, supervise, monitor and document all activities of FGN/Development Partner funded projects under the FMARD.

In her remarks, the Director, Project Coordinating Department, (FMARD), Dr. Maimuna Habib informed that ‘’all the projects are supposed to create jobs, improve agricultural production, create agricultural valve chains and will link same to the market’’ for local and international consumption.

Responding on behalf of the Committee, Assistant Director, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Abbas, pledged that the committee was committed and would work towards improving Food Security and Value Chains in the Agricultural Sector in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

