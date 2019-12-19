The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has decried the lack of adequate Agricultural extension workers in Nigeria, stressing that the sector is in dire need of extension workers.

He noted that only a mere 15 thousand extension workers are available Nationwide to serve a farming population of about 70 million.

Nanono made this disclosure in a statement on Monday, signed by the Senior Information officer, Mrs Okeh Juliet.

While receiving Agricultural Development Partners in his office in Abuja, Nanono, further stated that agricultural extension workers are vital in the development of agricultural value chains.

He noted that they also serve the need to boost food production so as to ensure food security, alleviate poverty as well as to create job opportunity for the teaming Nigeria Youths.

The Minister therefore appealed to the Development Partners to review their strategy and initiate a Programme to train more extension workers, adding that it will help lift the Nigerian farmers from subsistence level to a mechanized level.

‘’Extension workers will help train peasant farmers in the proper use of fertilizer and other related agricultural inputs to boost food production,’’ he added.

The Development Partners in the likes of French Development Bank, World Bank, FAO, ADB, IFAD, Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation, Islamic Development Bank amongst others, led by Dr. Samba Kawa of USAID, assured the Minister of their unalloyed support to deliver Government strategic goals in agriculture.

They promised to train more extension workers to support the 70 million farmers in order to enhance food production.

