The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26, December 2019 as well as Wednesday 1, January 2020 as Public Holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and the New Year Celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live within the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, which hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another, adding that doing so would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola stated that the determination of Government towards ensuring an atmosphere of peace and security, would engender Foreign Direct Investment thereby revitalizing the economy and improving employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

He expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians even as he assured that the Federal Government under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

The Minister urged Christians to use this period to pray for Nigeria and admonished all citizens to remain focused and determined, as well as to continue to persist in displaying love for one another. With patience and perseverance he said, the current security challenges will be overcome.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

“He wishes Nigerians a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year Celebrations.” Aregbesola said.

