Turkish giants Fenerbahce have expressed interest in signing Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru from Monaco in January.

Onyekuru, a summer arrival from Everton, has struggled to command a regular playing time at the Principality club.

He has been limited to just four league appearances and is behind the duo of Islam Slimani and Wissam Ben Yedder in the pecking order.

According to a report in Turks Voetbal, Fenerbahce are willing to part with €3m to sign Onyekuru on loan in January.

Galatasaray have also entered the race to sign the 22-year old forward from Monaco.

Onyekuru has however expressed strong desire to make a return to the Turkish Super Lig champions after spending last season on loanat the Türk Telekom Stadium.

