The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the forthcoming 2020 governorship election in the state, Mr. Gideon Ikhine has said that the party is prepared more than ever before to take over the leadership of the state as it has resolved to put aside all political differences and work together to fulfill the yearnings of the people by providing good governance.

Ikhine spoke during a media parley with newsmen in Benin City, where he said from his findings during his visit to some parts of the state, he discovered that the state still remains a PDP state

“We have a great party. No other party can be like PDP. I live PDP and I breath PDP and if there is anything wrong with PDP, is our own responsibility to stay back in PDP and fix what is wrong in PDP. If you keep divorcing your wife because she does not know how to cook, you might soon end up marrying the whole city.

“It takes a responsible man to take responsibility. We chose to take responsibility for PDP. The first step we took was to encourage most of our leaders who were disillusioned, who were forced into early retirement, who over the years, chose to ignore so many things.

“As luck will have it on our side, we did not go telling them to come and vote for us. We went about telling them to rebuild PDP because if you do not have the instrument and the building to pursue your vision, you will end up borrowing foams and beds to sleep in another person’s house.

“That is why you see a lot of people moving from one party to the other, but we chose to speak to our leaders and most of them came back to PDP.

“After that, we chose that we were going to go round the entire wards in the state to ascertain the status of our party members to know whether PDP is in existence having been in an opposition for over 10 years, but what surprised us in this journey was that we discovered that Edo State is still 100 percent PDP,” he explained.

Ikhine said his desire is to restore back the lost glory of the state because in the time past, it produced about six super permanent secretaries and can still do it again.

He called on all the PDP faithful in the state to close ranks and chart a common course for the party, saying that the party would avoid the mistakes of the past, namely, politics of winner takes all while the losers lose all.

