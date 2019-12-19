The maker of the viral video of Davido promoting C ommonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)’s 12 Days of Glory’ has said that the video was in no way intended to be an official ad and that there was no malice intended.

Biko who advised Davido to record this promotional video for COZA 12 days of Glory? Totally disappointed. You people should do better. Biodun Fatoyinbo we see your PR work with Davido, but the world knows who you're. pic.twitter.com/fJa1Yvg4qJ — Ugo (@UgoIkeakor) December 18, 2019

Elizabeth Omale who apologized for the confusion and misrepresentation while making clarifications on the video she recorded with @davidoofficial for her church, said: ‘I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false.

She said also that @davidoofficial recorded that video with her and her daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more.

She went on to say that her pastor, Pastor Biodun only re-posted the video from her page because he has been re-posting about the program and that her video were not the only one on his page.

“I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA),” she wrote on Thursday.

“The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about.

“I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false. He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page.

“The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you.”

Davido reacting to the video said: “I’m writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not react that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!”

Tiwa Savage also distanced herself from the videos saying: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a viral video which incudes me advertising an upcoming COZA event. I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and generally do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceive people. COZA this is wrong! I will be taking action if this is not immediately retracted.”

