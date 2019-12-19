Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the admirable life lived by Abdullahi Dauda, his nephew, and prayed to Allah to shower his blessings on the soul of the deceased.

According to a statement by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja, the president made his feelings known through a delegation he sent to the family of the late nephew, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The President said the late Abdullahi lived a life of service to fellow citizens and the nation, worthy of emulation.

The delegation, led by Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, prayed that the goodness that marked the life of the deceased would follow him to the grave, reflecting at the same time, on the family that survived him.

The delegation, which was received by the older brothers of the deceased, Abdul-Mudallab Dauda and Malam Mamman Daura, included the Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu.

Others were the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure; Chief Personal Security Officer, (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda and the Special Assistant in the President’s office, Sabi’u Yusuf Tunde.

A Member, House of Representatives, Sha’aban Sharada; and the Technical Assistant to the Minister of State, Petroleum, Engr. Nuhu Sani were also among the delegation.

The President’s larger family members thanked him for sending the delegation, and consoled him in turn for the loss of the nephew.(NAN)

