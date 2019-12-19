Abuja – Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has presented a budget of N8.7 billion for 2020.

Speaking during the presentation at the AMAC Legislative Chambers in Abuja, Candido said the budget tagged “Budget of Actualisation”, was aimed at actualising his campaign promises to the people.

He said that the budget was a product of collaborative efforts by relevant stakeholders whose ideas reflected the minds and wishes of the people.

Candido said the budget was made up of N4.2 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 48.48 per cent and N4.4 billion capital expenditure, representing 51.52 per cent.

He said personnel cost was allocated N2.7 billion representing 31.68 per cent, while overhead was allocated N1.4 billion representing 16.80 per cent.

He said that the thrust of the budget was to complete ongoing projects earlier captured in 2019 to encourage continuity.

“This is to encourage continuity rather than wholly embarking on new ones in affected communities.

“We have also allocated 51.52 per cent of the budget to capital projects to demonstrate our commitment to continue to develop infrastructure across the 12 wards of the council.

“We have therefore captured every meaningful project initiated by us or previous administrations,” he said.

Candido, however, expressed hope that the council would expedite action accordingly to commence implementation as soon it was passed by the legislature.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar Baushe, Speaker, AMAC legislative council, commended the chairman for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislature.

He said the lawmakers would begin work on the budget immediately to ensure its passage before Dec. 30.

“This is to enable you continue your good work,” he stressed.(NAN)

