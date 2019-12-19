By Chioma Joseph

A 42 year old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by Operatives of Ogun State police Command, for impregnating his 16-year-old biological daughter, and aborting the said pregnancy to cover his mess.

The arrest of the suspect who had been sleeping with his daughter for about five months, followed a complaint from the mother of the victim, who reported at Ewekoro Police Station.

According to her, her daughter who had been living with her ex-husband, informed her that she was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

The mother of the victim also explained that since the abortion was carried out, the victim had being bleeding.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer, said: “ On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police O fficer, Ewekoro Division, Rotimi Jeje, a Superintendent of Police, detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“ The suspect who was said to have 17 children from different women on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several time which resulted to her pregnancy. In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion.

“ Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother has separated from the suspect years back and the victim has been living with her until about 6months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother. All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and prosecution.

