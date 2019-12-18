The College of Education, Zuba, is to commence degree programmes next session, according to the Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Malam Umar Marafa, Acting Secretary and Director, Finance and Account, of the Secretariat, who disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the National Universities Commission (NUC), had endorsed the degree programmes to be undertaken.

“In order to ensure a smooth take-off of the degree programmes, no fewer than 31 academic staff have been sponsored, through Tertiary Education Trust Fund, for various postgraduate programmes culminating into Masters and Ph.D degrees.

According to him, the college also hosted National and International conference and workshops in various area of discipline to improve academic capacities.

Marafa, therefore, restated the commitment of the secretariat to maintaining robust collaboration with various local and international partners through its open door policy so as to improve the standard of education in the FCT.

He also said that the secretariat would continue to respond to the educational needs of people living with disabilities via an all-inclusive education, in line with the UN Convention on peoples with disabilities.

He assured FCT residents of quality service delivery to learners with special needs, increased support to parents through the distribution of Assistive Technological, and support devices to FCT Special Needs Schools. (NAN)

