In the spirit of Christmas, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche with his Wife, Dr. Becky Enenche have given numerous food items to widows and orphans in Markurdi, Benue State.

It was revealed on Wednesday, in a video on the verified Facebook page of Dr. Paul Enenche, after the morning session of the day two Markurdi Apostolic Invasion program, that is expected to last for five days.

Daily Times reports that the pastors recently performed this similar act in Abuja, where they gave widows and orphans bags of rice and other food items in hundred of quantities to celebrate Christmas.

