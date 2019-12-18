The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has concluded all plans to begin a massive crackdown on tax defaulters nationwide on Wednesday.

FIRS spokesperson, Wahab Gbadamosi said the body had served a seven-day notice to tax defaulters, with a warning that it would soon begin nationwide tax enforcement to bring tax defaulters to book.

The Acting Executive Chairman of FIRS, Abiodun Aina in a notification to taxpayers on Tuesday informed them of the plan by the Service to begin tax enforcement against such defaulters should they continue to fail in fulfilling their tax obligations.

The FIRS boss advised defaulting taxpayers to “settle their tax liabilities within Seven days of the publication to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in their operations.

“The FIRS hereby informs all taxpayers (individuals, partnerships, Enterprises, Corporate organisations, Ministries, Departments and Agencies) who are in default of payment of taxes arising from self-assessment, tax audit, tax investigation, transfer pricing audit, demand notices and any other liabilities, that the Service will commence a NATIONWIDE TAX ENFORCEMENT EXERCISE from 18th December 2019 with a view to prosecuting defaulters and recovering all outstanding tax liabilities,”, the notice read.

He stated that the enforcement was pursuant to the provisions of Section 8, 26 (2), 33 and 35 of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment Act, 2007)., adding that the taxes referred to were Petroleum Profits Tax, Companies Income Tax, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax, Tertiary Education Tax, NITDA Levy, Stamp Duty and Capital Gains Tax.

The Nation quoted him as advising taxpayers to settle their tax liabilities within seven days to avoid any inconveniences or interruptions in your operations.

