THE judgment of the nation’s apex court yesterday, affirming the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde as the winner of the Oyo State 2019 gubernatorial election may have united the two major political parties in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as both parties have described the victory as an opportunity for the governor to do more for the state.

While congratulating Makinde on his victory the state the Chairman of the PDP, Alh. Kunmi Mustapha described the ruling as ‘victory for Oyo people, while the spokesperson of the APC in Oyo State, Olatunde Azeez, in a congratulatory message on behalf of the party asked the governor to use the validation of his mandate to focus on governance in the state.

Mustapha said the confirmation of Makinde’s victory reflected the wishes of all Oyo indigenes, adding that it should lead to focus on developmental projects that would positively affect the growth of all and sundry.

“We are grateful to God Almighty and the people of Oyo State and those lovers of Makinde all over the world for being there for us, it is a reflection of the age-long belief that the wish of the people is the wish of God.

“The governor has shown from the outset of the administration that ours is a welfarist government, by focusing on projects that will always bring progress to our state and add value to people’s lives,” Mustapha.

The APC spokesman, Olatunde Azeez in his message said, “On behalf of all APC in Oyo State, we congratulate His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde for the court affirmation of his electoral victory,” the party said.

“We want to challenge him to utilise the opportunity of the validation of his mandate to focus on governance and remove himself from pettiness because as the governor of the state, he is the governor of all Oyo State indigenes, not just a section of the state.”

Azeez said the Oyo APC having exhausted the legal means of resolving the election dispute, urged everyone in the state to continue to be law-abiding.

The party advised Makinde to allow the court that affirmed his election to also decide on the tier of governance in the state by not allowing impunity to reign.

The APC advised the governor to desist from threatening the duly and legitimately elected local government’s chairmen and councilors, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari did not threaten his legitimacy.

