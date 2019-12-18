The Supreme Court on Wednesday has corroborated the decision of the Court of Appeal by affirming the election of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, in a unanimous decision said the PDP and its candidate failed to prove the issues raised in their allegations and subsequently dismissed the petition.

The PDP and its candidate, Isah Ashiru, had asked the court to set aside the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Kaduna State tribunal which both affirmed Mr El-Rufai’s elections.

Mr El-Rufai had been declared winner of the Kaduna state governorship elections with 1, 045, 427 votes, defeating Mr Ashiru with over 200,000 votes.

