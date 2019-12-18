A 50-year-old photographer, Maurice Irennadi, who allegedly published an obituary poster of his customer with the knowledge that the customer was alive, on Wednesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Irennadi, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fake publication and breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offence sometime in November at Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the defendant reproduced the picture of one Mrs Angela Nwanko, his customer and used the picture to do obituary announcement.

“The defendant knew that the complainant was alive, he reproduced the complainant’s picture, posted it in public places for obituary announcements, causing panic to the complainant’s family and the public.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace,” Mameh said.

He said the offence contravened Sections 39, 57(1), 168 (d) and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Otitoju, granted the defendant N50, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Otitoju ordered that sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2020 for mention.

